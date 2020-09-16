1/1
Calvin G. Klopfenstein
1930 - 2020
LEO - Calvin G. Klopfenstein, 90, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at The Cedars in Leo, Indiana. He was born on Sept. 12, 1930 in Grabill, Indiana to the late Ralph & Edith (Snyder) Klopfenstein.

He married Marilyn G. Ringenberg on July 10, 1954 at Grabill Missionary Church. She survives.

Survivors include: sons, Ron (Lorene) Klopfenstein, of Colorado, Reg (Kay) Klopfenstein, of Osceola, Indiana and Rod Klopfenstein, of Leo, Indiana; grandchildren, Kirsten (Matt) Weber, of Colorado, Reid (Maria) Klopfenstein, of Colorado, Matthew (Amanda Heinsman) Klopfenstein, of Illinois and Joshua (Nancy Murphy) Klopfenstein, of Texas; great grandchildren, Ella Weber, Cole Weber and Ava Klopfenstein. He is also survived by a sister, Beverly (Richard) Schantz Leo, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Foster & Willodean Klopfenstein.

Cal owned & operated C. G. Klopfenstein Builders, Inc. He was a Korean War Army Veteran, a life long member of Grabill Missionary Church, sang with the Senior Saints and enjoyed traveling with his wife. They were able to travel to all 50 states and 14 countries together.

Private family graveside service will be held due to Covid 19.

Memorials to Grabill Missionary Church (Missions Fund) – 13637 State Street Grabill, IN 46741.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, IN. To view an online obituary & sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
Memories & Condolences
