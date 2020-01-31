|
SYRACUSE - Calvin Craig Kline, 68, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away at 3:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1952, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Oscar and Marguerite (Randol) Kline.
He graduated in 1971, from West Noble High School in Ligonier, Indiana, and lived most of his life in Noble County and the Syracuse area.
He was married on April 4, 1994, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Julie A. (Haakenson) Wanggaard, who survives.
He retired in 2018, from the Syracuse Police Department after 32 years of service, but continued to work part-time as the Syracuse Police Code Enforcement Officer. He formerly worked at the Ligonier Police Department and Sorg Manufacturing, also in Ligonier.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Kline, of Syracuse; son, Jason Kline, of Cleveland, Ohio; stepdaughter, Maren Wanggaard, of Denver, Colorado; stepson, Michael Wanggaard, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois; two grandsons, Korbyn and Roman Kline; sister, Karen (Charles) Anglin, of Cromwell; and brother, Randy Kline, of Ligonier
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie Parsons; and two brothers, Rick and Kenny Kline.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Beezley of Clunette United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Syracuse Cemetery.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Syracuse Police Dept., 310 N. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Calvin Kline, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.