Bledsoe offered scholarship

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Austin Peay State University has offered Madelin Bledsoe of Butler a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the fall 2020 semester.

Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 grade-point average and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT score qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.

Austin Peay, Tennessee's fastest-growing public university, said it also has drastically reduced its out-of-state tuition by 43.5 percent.

Kem named to President's List

OXFORD, Ohio - Blake Kem of Spencerville has been named to the President's List for the 2019 fall term at Miami University.

Kem is majoring in architecture and Spanish.

Miami University students who rank in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year qualify for the president's list, which recognizes academic excellence.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020
