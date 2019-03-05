LAOTTO - Carl Edward Cordial, age 50, of LaOtto, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Carl was born Dec. 7, 1968, to Karen Sue (Hatton) Mueller and Donald Edward Mueller at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville. At the age of 5, he was adopted by his late stepfather and became known as Carl Cordial. At the age of 7, his maternal grandparents, Carl and Lenora Hatton, became his legal guardians and caregivers, raising him and his two sisters until adulthood. Carl was known for his high energy and huge heart. People were drawn to him for his unconditional love and acceptance of others. Carl was always available to lend a helping hand to friends and family, and even an occasional stranger. Carl understood the value of relationships, being a rock to his two daughters, wife, and her two daughters. Carl was a father figure for many, including his grandchildren, sisters, niece, previous stepchildren, and Gabby Kilburn. Although Carl established an immense number of friendships during his lifetime, some friends became family including Dan Leon, Kay Mapes, Scott Walters, Jim and Dan Gregg, Laurie and John Hammon, and Lynn and Kurt Burns. Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Cordial; maternal grandfather, Carl Hatton; paternal grandparents, Edward and Doris Mueller; and niece, Kendra Owens. Carl is survived by his wife, Kathy (Butcher) Cordial; daughters, Samantha (Kyle Inzer), Danielle (Jack Mcfetridge) Cordial, Cassandra (Russ) Strawser, Jenna Barr, and Nicole (Dean) Yoquelet; grandchildren, Cadance Wright, Haiden Woods, Maya Green, Brayden Barr, Jeojia Gibson and O'dhinn Delong; father, Donald Mueller; grandmother, Lenora Hatton; siblings, Darla (Brian) Buckles, Ella (Daren) Brockelsby, Tony Mueller, Donny (Tara) Mueller, Misty (David Dorman) Vice, and Curt (Debbie) Shannon; in-laws, Janice (Daniel) Ryan and Duane (Connie) Butcher; niece, Chaunda (O'Mandre) Hall; nephews, Richard Buckles, Brice and Dakota Mueller; great-niece, BrookLynn Hall; great-nephews, Jeremiah and Jackson Hall; uncle, Darrell Hatton, as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and half the Midwest. Memorial services will be held at Harper Funeral Home, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Melvin Heiniger will officiate. Calling will begin at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family to assist with final expenses at Harper Funeral Home.