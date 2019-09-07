Home

ORLAND - Carl Danning, 57, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019.

A memorial will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Lake Gage Church. Visitation hours are from 1-2 p.m., and services will be at 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Orland American Legion until 7 p.m.

Carl was born in Angola, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 1961, to Dale Danning and Dessie (Jaquay) Danning.

He graduated from Prairie Heights in 1980, and worked at A&B Flooring from 1986-2015. Carl simply lived life on his own terms! He worked hard, played harder, and loved deeply in his own way. His passion was nature ... and maybe Budweiser.

Carl is survived by his sons, Carl Danning Jr., and Seth Danning; his brother, Terry Danning; and his sisters, Elaine Williams and Barbara Castner; as well as his grandchildren, ZaRyant, Reianah and Jaxon

Carl was preceded in death by his brother, DeWayne Danning; his father, Dale Danning; his mother, Dessie Danning; and his sister, Rosie Owsley.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 7, 2019
