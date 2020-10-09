1/1
Carl Feller
AUBURN - Carl E. Feller, 84, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home in Auburn.

He was born in Muncie, Indiana. His father was Austin B. Feller and his mother was Anita "Ann" (Wilson) Ordway.

Carl was a 1954 graduate of Waterloo High School.

He worked at Waterloo Grain, then became the General Manager of DeKalb County Co-op/DeKalb Agra for 33 years, before retiring in 1999.

He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carl married Jeannette Lockwood on Nov. 24, 1956, at Waterloo Methodist Church, and she died on Nov. 22, 2016.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Jeffery Penland, of Auburn; a son and daughter-in-law, Carter and Anna Feller, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Jamie (Jeff) Hicov, Kristy (Adam) Dibble, Craig (Cassie Yarian) Penland, Greg (Elizabeth Colter) Feller and Kyle (Tara) Feller; 12 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Jordan and Charlotte Dibble, Cooper, Colson and Caleb Penland, Emma and Mason Feller, Lexi Moynahan and Abigail, Erik and Paisley Gaff; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy "Dottie" and Leslie Leins Jr., of Auburn; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Karen Feller, of Auburn; and a sister-in-law, Deloris "Dee" Feller, of Haynes City, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers, Richard "Dick" Feller and Robert "Bob" Feller.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials can be given in Carl's name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
11
Service
02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
11
Burial
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
