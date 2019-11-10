|
GARRETT - Carl Leroy Gerber, 90 of Garrett died Friday November 8, 2019 at his home in Garrett.
He was born April 8, 1929 in Fort Wayne to Peter and Gladys (Pettit) Gerber.
Carl enlisted in the Navy Air Force when he was 17 but was sent home early on when his father died. In 1950 he joined the U.S. Army and was sent to Fort Knox. In 1952 he was sent overseas and served in Korea until his honorable discharge in 1954.
He worked at Dana Corporation for 32 years before retiring. He worked for 10 years at XY Tool and Die in LaOtto and was a part time farmer, working his 80 acre farm starting in 1947.
He was as member of the Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren, a lifetime member of the Avilla American Legion and enjoyed fishing.
Carl married Doris Jean Yarde on September 7, 1947 in the Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren and she passed away December 21, 2010.
Surviving is a son and daughter, Gregory Paul Gerber of Garrett and Carla (Scott) Winebrenner of Garrett; eight grandchildren; Aretha Wheeler, Joseph (Stephanie) Putman, Jeremy Putman, Travis Putman, Sheena Gerber, Tonie Gerber, Kelsie Winebrenner and Kole Winebrenner and there are 10 great grandchildren; a brother and two sisters, James Gerber of Garrett, Barbara (Charles) Shoudel of Garrett and Belva Mossberger of Garrett; brothers and sisters in laws, Nancy and Don Potter of Fort Wayne and Alice Yarde of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a great grandson, Kobee Gerber, sister in law, Marion Gerber and a brother in law, Dale Yarde.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday November 16, 2019 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn with Rev Brad Hardesty officiating. Burial will follow the service in Embry Cemetery, Garrett.
Calling is Friday from 2-8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
Preferred memorials can be given to Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren or . To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.