AVILLA -Carl F. Gienger, age 78, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born on Nov. 26, 1941, in Noble County, Indiana, to Harold and Esther (Keck) Dienger and they preceded him in death.

Carl worked for more than 34 years for Food Marketing.

He married Donna Joann Applegate on June 5, 1976, in Avilla, Indiana, and she died on Nov. 21, 1996.

Carl was a member of the Kendallville American Legion.

Carl is survived by his brother, Robert (Sue) Gienger, of Avilla, Indiana; and sisters, Pat Buckles, of Avilla, Indiana, and Marjorie Dobbins, of New Carlisle, Indiana.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Esther Gienger; brothers, Don, Russell and Harold Gienger Jr.; and sisters, Mary McWilliams, Marilyn Brunkhart

Services will take place at 2 p.m., on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home in Avilla, with Ken Weaver officiating.

Visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday at Harper Funeral Home in Avilla.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association.

