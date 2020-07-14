Carl Kepler

LANSING, Mich. - Carl D. Kepler, age 104, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

He was born in Hamilton, Indiana, on Dec. 13, 1915, to Walter and Ruth (Perdue) Kepler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marie (Werner); son, Walter; brother, Darwin; sisters, Betty Lou Gerughty and Lora Lee Dole; and a very good friend, Georgette Galka.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter Diane Azelborn (Nick); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

When Carl was 9 he began living with his grandparents on their farm in Hamilton, Indiana, because his father was suffering from (and then died of) consumption (TB).

He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1933, and then moved to Lansing, Michigan.

He married his high school sweetheart, Marie Werner, in 1938.

Carl was a part owner of Litho Plate Service and then finished his career at John Henry Company, in charge of the camera, stripping and plate making.

He and Marie lived their adult lives in Lansing, except when he was called into the Navy from 1944 to 1946.

Carl had many interests in addition to his family. He played the guitar (was part of the Mountain Men band on WJIM) and dabbled in photography and wine-making. He loved to hunt and fish, especially in Canada. He played softball and bowled for several years, maintained a garden and enjoyed watching Michigan State basketball and the Detroit Tigers. But he was especially known for fixing everything - from clocks to player pianos to home repairs, etc. He always said he would rather fix something than buy a new one even if the cost was the same. He also loved a good joke, telling them often and filling his cottage with knickknacks and wall signs that were sure to bring a smile to his guests. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank his niece, Barbara, his caregiver, Carol, the personnel and residents at Independence Village, Laurus Hospice, and the many friends that continued to call and visit Carl - his fishing buddies, auto racing friend, former neighbors, and business friends.

There will be an interment gathering for the immediate family at a later date.

To leave memories and comments, please go to the guestbook of www.legacy.com/obituaries/kpc.