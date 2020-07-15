1/
Carl Myers
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LECANTO, Fla. - Carl L. Myers, age 76, formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Florida.

Carl was born on Feb. 25, 1944, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Donald and Adelaide (Burns) Myers.

A graduate of Waterloo High School in 1962, he was a farmer among other occupations before moving to Crystal River, Florida, in 2000.

He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Crystal River.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley; one son, James Bradley Myers, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Donna Jean Casebere, of Butler; two brothers, Donald Wayne Myers of Auburn and Glen Myers, of St. Joe, Indiana; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Christopher Myers.

Private cremation took place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida.

A memorial service was held at First Assembly of God Church in Chrystal River.

A memorial service will be held in DeKalb County, Indiana, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved