LECANTO, Fla. - Carl L. Myers, age 76, formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Florida.

Carl was born on Feb. 25, 1944, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Donald and Adelaide (Burns) Myers.

A graduate of Waterloo High School in 1962, he was a farmer among other occupations before moving to Crystal River, Florida, in 2000.

He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Crystal River.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley; one son, James Bradley Myers, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Donna Jean Casebere, of Butler; two brothers, Donald Wayne Myers of Auburn and Glen Myers, of St. Joe, Indiana; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Christopher Myers.

Private cremation took place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Florida.

A memorial service was held at First Assembly of God Church in Chrystal River.

A memorial service will be held in DeKalb County, Indiana, at a later date.