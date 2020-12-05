1/
Carl Riddle
1931 - 2020
Carl Riddle

ALBION - Carl F. Riddle, age 89, of Albion passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020 at North Ridge Village. He was born on July 29, 1931, the son of Jesse Riddle and Ruby (Frick) Riddle.

He married Julia Yeager in 1954. She passed away in 1992. Carl married Kay Ann Gaerte in 1993.

He is survived by five daughters; Carla Thomas of Albion, Sally (Paul) Buchmeier of York Town, Lorraine Wappes of Woodsville, New Hampshire, Christine (Rodney) Frymier of Auburn and Valerie (Mike) Mast of Wawaka; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren and a sister Virginia (Foster) Flint of Fort Meyers, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Janis Ramer, Rosemary Halsey, JoAnn Reidenbach and a brother James Riddle.

Carl served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the end of the Korean War from 1951-1955. Carl was a self-employed farmer for most of his life. He was a member of Merriam Christian Chapel, Gideons International, Jail Ministry, was involved in Awana Group and was a Sunday School teacher.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN. Following the visitation, a service will be held in Carl's honor at 5 p.m. Pastor Steve Pulley will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8th at Oak Park Cemetery. The family would like to invite anyone wanting to view and take place in the funeral procession to meet at the funeral home Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions in memory of Carl may be directed to Gideons International .



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
DEC
7
Service
05:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Park Cemetery
