ANGOLA - Carl Lynn Sain, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, 67, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Carl was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Fort Wayne, to the late Joseph D. (Pappy Joe) Sain and Anna Francis (Stephens) Fox. He graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1972. Carl worked construction with his late father-in-law Gene Rodgers, Kmart in Angola for ten years as well as Meijer in Angola for ten years. Carl married Jean Ann (Rodgers) Sain on Nov. 10, 1973, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola. He was a big supporter of and the . He enjoyed drawing, tinkering around building things, and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife Jean Ann Sain of Angola; one son, Matthew Scott (Crystal) Sain of Angola; three daughters, Karla Sue Sain (James Hartman) of Angola, Deborah Jean (Jeremy) Ritchie of LaGrange, and Melissa Ann (Jason) Keeslar of Angola; ten grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren on the way; three brothers, Jerry (Terry) Sain of Florida, Joseph (Barb) Sain of Fort Wayne, and Frank (Barb) Nesbitt of Huntertown; five sisters, Julia Ramey of California, Ruth Ann McCormick of Reynolds, Marjorie (Bob) Lake of Lafayette, Joanna Nesbitt of Garrett, and Ellen (Carl) Buchs of Waterloo; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Gerald) Sain of Texas and Patty (Kenneth) Sain of Vermont.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph D. (Pappy Joe) and Anna Francis (Stephens) Fox; two brothers, Gerald and Kenneth Sain; two sisters, Eva (Merle) Hendress and Helen Nesbitt; as well as three brothers-in-law, Bob Ramey, Paul McCormick and Merle Hendress.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date, to be announced.

Memorials are requested to and/or The .

To send condolences visit hejphnsofh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.