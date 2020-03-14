|
FREMONT - Carl P. Schaeffer Jr., 92, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.
Carl was born on March 17, 1927, in Montgomery, Michigan, to Carl and Lula (Crandall) Schaeffer.
He graduated from Fremont High School in 1946.
Carl married Lois Pauline Marsh on June 5, 1949, at Stokes Chapel United Methodist Church, Montgomery, Michigan. Carl and Lois were longtime members of the church until their passing.
He was a bus driver and janitor for Fremont Community Schools, and had a janitorial service, C & L Cleaning for many years.
Carl also enjoyed going to auctions, doing small engine repair, mowing yards, doing construction work, and was a handy man for many people in the town of Fremont.
Survivors include two sons, Connie Carl Schaeffer, and Donnie Wayne Schaeffer, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter, Lois Jean (Kenneth) Caldwell, of Angola, Indiana; a grandson, Jason Hall; and a sister, Dortha Burch, of Warsaw, Indiana.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois Schaeffer; a son, Ronnie Lee Schaeffer; and a sister, Wanda Norton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Phred Cain will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, prior to the service at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the service at Fremont Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory, are directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
