|
AUBURN - Carl T. Swift, 94, of Auburn, Indiana, and a long-time resident of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug.13, 2019, at his residence with his wife of 72 years by his side.
Carl was born June 4, 1925, in Hamilton, Indiana, the son of Clay Eugene and Erba (Zieters) Swift. They preceded him in death.
Carl was a 1943 graduate of Hamilton High School.
He was called to service in the United States Army, on Oct. 9, 1943, serving in WWII, in the Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe campaigns, attaining the rank of sergeant and receiving a Purple Heart for wounds received in battle. Carl also received the EMEA Theater ribbon with four bronze stars, Bronze Star with one Oak Leaf Cluster. He was discharged in 1945.
He married Carolyn Joan Diederich on Dec. 29, 1946, in Auburn, and she survives.
Carl attended Ball State University, attaining his bachelor's degree in 1948, and his master's degree in 1953. Carl then returned to serve his country in the Army once again, in the Korean conflict.
Carl was a superintendent of schools, serving the Delaware Community Schools, Pike County Schools and Hamilton School Systems. He continued his efforts in education, serving as the dean of instruction for Ivy Tech at their Muncie/Anderson/Marion Campus. He then served at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, heading up a federally funded program, "Tech Prep", which he led for 12 years.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana, Hamilton Lions Club, Hamilton American Legion Post #467 and the Community Foundation in Angola.
Carl had a passion for anything to do with education, which is evident by his life's work, but what he truly treasured was spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their academic and athletic events. He was their biggest supporter.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Joan "Jo" Swift, of Auburn; three children, Thomas E. (Alice) Swift, of Hamilton, Michael A. (Tim Leonard) Swift, of Indianapolis, and Amy J. (Henry) Shrack, of Greentown, Indiana; son-in-law, Robert Waddle, of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Chuck Dull) Swift, Brian (Heather) Swift, Amy (Adam) Henderson, Carrie (Pavel) Sokolov, Kimberly (Dan Tritch) Shrack, David (Shenna) Shrack, Danny (Sarah) Waddle and Rob (Laura) Waddle; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by parents; one daughter, Patricia A. Swift Waddle; and three brothers, Fred E. Swift, Glen A. Swift and Kenneth E. Swift.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon, in Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, Indiana, where memorial services will begin at noon, with Pastor Jeff S. Teeple officiating.
Private graveside services will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by Hamilton American Legion Post #467.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wee Creations Preschool and Daycare, Care of Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, Indiana 46737.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.