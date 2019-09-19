|
ANGOLA - Carl Unger, 81, of Angola, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Parkview hospital in LaGrange.
His loving wife of 60 years was by his side.
Carl was born on May 27, 1938, in Angola, Indiana, to Clarence and Marguerette Matthews Unger.
Carl resided with his wife and three children in Fort Wayne until 1978. He then moved his family back to Steuben County, spending time living between Angola and Clear Lake.
As a boy, Carl enjoyed carnivals, and helping set up when the circus came to town. He also enjoyed going to the local movie theater with his sister., Suzanne.
Carl learned the value of hard work at a young age, as he was required to work in his parent's Angola hardware store, Unger's Bait and Tackle.
After graduating from Angola High School in 1956, Carl attended Indiana University and Tri-State University. He also proudly served in the Army and National Guard.
Carl became a very successful salesman and entrepreneur, working two careers in his lifetime. He worked for 38 years as a sales representative for Wayne Distributing, calling on tv/appliance stores across the tri-state area, and earned many awards in sales along the way.
On Nov. 7, 1995, Carl purchased Buck Lake Ranch and became known as Captain Carl. He worked very hard and had the pleasure of restoring, owning and operating the business for 21 years. He enjoyed all of the people he met and worked with there.
Carl attended Fairview Missionary Church and everyone who knew him knew he had a passion for serving the Lord. He loved people and animals and would help anyone, any time he could.
Carl loved boating on Clear Lake with his family and spending time on the beach in Florida. One of his many mottos was, "work hard, play hard".
Carl was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, adored by his family for his warm, fun and outgoing personality. We thank God for the blessing of Carl's life and the time we got to spend with him.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; his three daughters, Janelle (Kevin) Beard, Jill Ledbetter, and Dawn (Russ) Handwork. Carl was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Stebing, Nicholas (Sarah)Beard, Brittany(Warren) Burkhart. Bridgette, Sydney, and Savannah Ledbetter, and Ashley, Heather, Alexa, and Nicole Handwork.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don; and a sister, Suzanne.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola.
Calling will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and a memorial service will begin at noon, with Pastor Norm Fuller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Fairview Missionary Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Fort Wayne.