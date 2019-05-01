WARREN - Carl "Punk" V. Walker, 87, of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Wolf Lake, on Feb. 18, 1932, to the late Hayes and Ruth (Snyder) Walker. He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Wolf Lake High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army.

Carl married Velma Elswick on Oct. 1, 2010.

He worked as a farmer and owned Swim Pools Inc. for many years.

Carl was a member of Healing Waters Ministry. His hobbies included gardening, horses, yardwork and IU basketball. He also loved practical jokes.

Carl is survived by his wife, Velma Walker of Warren; three daughters, Gail (David) Moser of Ligonier, Carol "Boom" (Clete) Mast of Wawaka, and Sandra Kay of Zionsville; one son, Todd (Dee) Walker of Amherst, Massachusetts; and two stepdaughters, Lisa (David) Woenkhaus and Sandy (Jerry) Vohs of Warren.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Laurabelle Gray and Dorothy Londt; and two brothers, Clyde and Ross Walker.

Calling will take place at Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Merriam, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Calling also will be one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Burial will take place at Thorn at Ormas Cemetery in Albion, at 2 p.m., Pastor Wayne Couch and Pastor George Cecil officiating.

Memorials are to the .

Visit the online guest book or leave a personal note to the family at sheetsandchilds.com.