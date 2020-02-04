Home

OCALA, Fla. - Carlos R. Goodman, 57, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2020, in Ocala, Florida.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1962, in Martin, Kentucky, to Elmer and Connie (Collins) Goodman.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, and his wife, Kang Lee Goodman.

He is survived by his special friend, Barbara Spiedel, of Ocala; sisters, Glenda Guenin and Chad Waugh, of Kendallville, Indiana, Katrinna and Scott Abney, of DeKalb, Illinois, and Rita and Bryan Stutzman, of Butler, Indiana; two stepbrothers, Bobby Turner, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Paul Turner, of Corunna, Indiana; stepmother, Linda and Bob Page, of Kendallville, Indiana; stepfather, Larry Warnock, of Huntington, Indiana; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at One Truth Mission Outreach Church, Sargent Street, Kendallville, Indiana, with the Rev. Denver Sparkman officiating.

Interment will be at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo, Indiana, at 3 p.m.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 4, 2020
