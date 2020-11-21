SHIPSHEWANA - Carmelo Joseph "Carl" Lazzaro, 89, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, at 3:36 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1931, in Gary, Indiana, to Ignazio and Maria (Quaranta) Lazzaro.

On June 20, 1959, in Gary, he married Arlene Owen, and she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife, are four daughters, Laura Lazzaro, of Indianapolis, Karen Weaver, of Cleveland, Ohio, Janice (Brian Jr.) Cossell, of Kokomo, Brenda (Ron) Yoder, of Shipshewana; nine grandchildren, Caroline Weaver, Kaylee Yoder, Carlee (Kobey) Floyd, Evan Weaver, Brett (Katelyn) Yoder, Courtnee (Dalton) Smallwood, Annie Weaver, Andrew Yoder and Kent Yoder; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Floyd and Luca Yoder; two sisters, Josephine (Donald) Shiparski, of Valparaiso and Mary (Keith) Barnett, of Tucson, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph.

Carl was a member of Scott United Methodist Church.

Carl was known for his humor and loved making people laugh.

He served in the U.S. Navy/Airforce during the Korean conflict as Plane Captain in the Flight Crew.

He was an independent insurance agent during his adult career and was a paraprofessional for more than a decade for Westview High School in retirement. He was one of the original EMTs in Shipshewana and served on several local governing boards.

Due to the current national pandemic, the family will be holding private services.

These services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman.

Burial will be at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Memorials may be given to Menno Clinic, C/O Emma Church, 1900 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka, IN 46571.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.