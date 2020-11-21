1/1
Carmelo Lazzaro
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIPSHEWANA - Carmelo Joseph "Carl" Lazzaro, 89, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, at 3:36 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1931, in Gary, Indiana, to Ignazio and Maria (Quaranta) Lazzaro.

On June 20, 1959, in Gary, he married Arlene Owen, and she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife, are four daughters, Laura Lazzaro, of Indianapolis, Karen Weaver, of Cleveland, Ohio, Janice (Brian Jr.) Cossell, of Kokomo, Brenda (Ron) Yoder, of Shipshewana; nine grandchildren, Caroline Weaver, Kaylee Yoder, Carlee (Kobey) Floyd, Evan Weaver, Brett (Katelyn) Yoder, Courtnee (Dalton) Smallwood, Annie Weaver, Andrew Yoder and Kent Yoder; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Floyd and Luca Yoder; two sisters, Josephine (Donald) Shiparski, of Valparaiso and Mary (Keith) Barnett, of Tucson, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph.

Carl was a member of Scott United Methodist Church.

Carl was known for his humor and loved making people laugh.

He served in the U.S. Navy/Airforce during the Korean conflict as Plane Captain in the Flight Crew.

He was an independent insurance agent during his adult career and was a paraprofessional for more than a decade for Westview High School in retirement. He was one of the original EMTs in Shipshewana and served on several local governing boards.

Due to the current national pandemic, the family will be holding private services.

These services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman.

Burial will be at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Memorials may be given to Menno Clinic, C/O Emma Church, 1900 S. C.R. 600W, Topeka, IN 46571.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Stewart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved