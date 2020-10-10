WATERLOO - Carmon J. Wetoskey, 93, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.

Carmon was born on Sept. 17, 1927, in rural DeKalb County, Indiana, a son of the late Carl and Edith Wetoskey.

Carmon was a WW II Army veteran, serving from 1945-1947.

He worked for Dana Corporation for 31 years.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Vicki Wetoskey, of Waterloo; a daughter and son-in-law, Penny Wetoskey and Clarence Bunch Jr., of Waterloo; granddaughter, Shawn (Rocky) Wetoskey-Foltz; and great-grandchildren, Anna and Katherine Foltz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlet Wetoskey; three brothers; and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.

