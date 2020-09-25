1/1
Carol Baatz
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Carol Jean Baatz, 83, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1937, in Hicksville, Ohio, to William and Amanda (Mettert) McSorley.

On April 2, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she married Thomas F. Baatz. He survives in Angola.

Mrs. Baatz retired from PC Industrial Cleaning in Fort Wayne.

Jean enjoyed listening to country music, especially Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.

Also surviving are two sons, Lonnie (Darla) Baatz, of Ossian and Randy Baatz, of Angola; six grandchildren, Heidi Riley, TJ (Kristine) Baatz, Timmy Baatz, Tyler (Sadie) Baatz, Amanda Baatz and Rowdy Baatz; and seven great-grandchildren, Travis Riley, Kaycie Riley, Drew Riley, Chase Baatz, Quincy Baatz, Tessa Baatz and RJ Baatz.

She was preceded in death by a son, Larry "Bub" Baatz; four sisters, Bonnie Miller, Margaret Neidert, Gladys Stewart and Nellie Grear; and three brothers, Romie McSorley, Bud McSorley and Bill McSorley.

There will be no visitation or services.

Burial will be at Cedar Creek Cemetery near Garrett.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved