ANGOLA - Carol Jean Baatz, 83, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1937, in Hicksville, Ohio, to William and Amanda (Mettert) McSorley.

On April 2, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she married Thomas F. Baatz. He survives in Angola.

Mrs. Baatz retired from PC Industrial Cleaning in Fort Wayne.

Jean enjoyed listening to country music, especially Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.

Also surviving are two sons, Lonnie (Darla) Baatz, of Ossian and Randy Baatz, of Angola; six grandchildren, Heidi Riley, TJ (Kristine) Baatz, Timmy Baatz, Tyler (Sadie) Baatz, Amanda Baatz and Rowdy Baatz; and seven great-grandchildren, Travis Riley, Kaycie Riley, Drew Riley, Chase Baatz, Quincy Baatz, Tessa Baatz and RJ Baatz.

She was preceded in death by a son, Larry "Bub" Baatz; four sisters, Bonnie Miller, Margaret Neidert, Gladys Stewart and Nellie Grear; and three brothers, Romie McSorley, Bud McSorley and Bill McSorley.

There will be no visitation or services.

Burial will be at Cedar Creek Cemetery near Garrett.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Parkview Noble Hospice, 1836 Ida Red Road, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

