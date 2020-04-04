|
|
IRVINGTON, Ky. - Carol Ann Baer, 69, of Irvington, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1950, in Lebanon, Indiana, to James Riley and Bernice L. Johnson Colgrove. They preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Herb, and David Gardner.
She is survived by her husband, Jan Baer, of Irvington, Kentucky; two children, Jim (Terry) Colgrove, of Irvington, and Michael (Erina) Quackenbush, of Garrett, Indiana; a sister, Elaine Williams, of Arizona; 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen by the family, and there will be no services held.
Expressions of sympathy maybe given to the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter, 498 Glen Nash Road, Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
Alexander Funeral Home, Irvington, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 4, 2020