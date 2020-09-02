AUBURN - Carol A. Dillinger, 56, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1963, in Auburn, to Larry F. and Nancy L. (Thomas) Deardorf and they have both passed away.

Carol was a registered nurse for 35 years and worked at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

She was a member of Auburn Church of Christ and Northern Indiana Association of Nursing Accreditation, Region 3. She loved quilting.

Carol married David Dillinger II, on Nov. 8, 1986, in Auburn and he survives.

She is also survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Matthew D. and Krystal Dillinger, of Auburn and James M. and Allie Dillinger, of Auburn; a brother, Larry (Cathy) Deardorf, of Fort Wayne; Her twin sister, Cheryl (Larry) Watson, of Huntington; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, D.V. and Sue Dillinger, of Auburn; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Lori Dillinger, of Indianapolis, Bentley and Sandy Dillinger, of Auburn and Cyrus and Shawnna Dillinger, of Auburn.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, with Travis Fox officiating.

Calling is from 2-7 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the church and also one hour prior to the service on Friday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.

Memorials may be given in Carol's name to Auburn Church of Christ.

