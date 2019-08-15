KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Sylvan Cellars
Rome City, IN
View Map
KENDALLVILLE - Carol Kreigh, 86, the better half of team Kreigh, now rejoins her love and life-long partner, Forest.

She was the loving mom and conspirator of Ellen, Fred, Ben, and Nick.

She provided a lifetime of guidance and wisdom to anyone who would listen.

Carol passed down a legacy of traditions, including noodles, turtles, cherry flips, flaky-crusted fruit pies and an unyielding spirit of good humor and optimism.

She practiced her craft as a positive influence while driving a bus for Avilla Elementary School.

Carol was a charter member of the Cole YMCA Swimmin' Women, where she perfected her breast stroke.

She traveled extensively, but never enjoyed anything more than watching her grandchildren and their endeavors. Thirteen grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren will carry on her spirit!

Please join the family in celebration of Carol's life on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City. Find this event on Facebook Events "Carol Kreigh Celebration of Life Service Information."

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 15, 2019
