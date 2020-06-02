KENDALLVILLE - Carol Ann Krontz died of cancer on Saturday, May 30, 2020.Carol was born on March 16, 1938. She was 82.Carol is survived by her husband, Howard Krontz, of Kendallville, Indiana. Raised in Butler, Indiana, she married her high school sweetheart. They were together 63 years.Carol retired after 28 years from Kendallville Publishing Company.She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Glendoline Ginder; and brother, Donald.Other survivors include their four children, sons, Brad and Juni and Bret and Kim Daler; daughter, Bridget and Austin Morgan; and Bart and Cheryl; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Marilyn Yoder; and brothers, Phillip and Dennis Ginder.A private family gathering has been planned.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with those you love and cherish. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.



