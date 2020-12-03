Carol A Moffett, 79, was called home to be with her Lord and her loving husband on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Carol worked at Red Roof Inn for many years. She also had her own small business called Carol's Crafts. She made beautiful doll clothing, and many other things.

Carol was a long-time member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children.

Surviving are her children, Liz and John, Carol and Tim, Tina and Jim, Normie and Don, and John Moffett; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Margaret Heath.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleatus "Jerry" Moffett; one son, Jerry Wayne Moffett; two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home (1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Ft. Wayne, IN. Please visit www.domccombandsons.com to leave online condolences.