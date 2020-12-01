1/1
Carol Panyard
ANGOLA - Carol June Panyard, 91, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Born on May 13, 1929 in Roanoke, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Myrtle (Harden) Lee.

Carol retired from Napa in Fort Wayne after 17 years. She was very crafty, including making quilts and crocheting. Carol loved reading, sometimes reading late into the night and early morning. Carol enjoyed being a part of the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA in Angola. She loved the lake life, lived at Jimmerson Lake for 20 years, and spent some time in Pine Island, Florida. Carol enjoyed family get-togethers and loved hearing anything about her grandkids.

Carol is survived by her son, Raymond Panyard, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Donna (Ken, Sr.) Yarnelle, of Auburn, Deborah Lothamer, of Fort Wayne, and Pamela Williams, of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren, Ken (Geneva McKinley) Yarnelle, Jr., Kendra (Eric Miller) Hinman, Eric (Lauren) Williams, and Emily Williams; great-grandchildren, Samuel Yarnelle, Kenlee & Trey Hinman, Boden & Clea Miller, and Riley & Cameron Williams; brother, Donald (Lucille) Lee, of Auburn; and sister-in-law, Joan Panyard, of Fremont. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jerome "Jerry" Panyard, Jr.; brothers, George, John C., Ralph, Lawrence, Gene, Robert and Walter; and sisters, Meda, Marie, Thelma, Theresa and Emma.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the YMCA, Angola. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 1, 2020.
