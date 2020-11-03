LAOTTO - Carol Ann Parr, 74, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.

She was born on May 6, 1946, in Garrett to Frank and Olive (Hulbert) Rowe. They have both preceded her in death.

She married Lauren Levon Parr on Sept. 26, 1977, in Auburn, Indiana, and he survives in LaOtto.

Carol worked as a secretary for Broadview Lumber in Garrett and then in Auburn, retiring in 1984.

She enjoyed watching IU basketball and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Stacey Dawn and Bob Sweet, of Garrett; three stepchildren and a spouse, Lauren Lee Parr, of Kendallville, Penny Sue and Michael Elston, of Muncie, and Jacqueline June Frain, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Dayton Sweet, Brittany Palacios, Lauren Parr Jr., Heather Elston and Lauren Elston; four great grandchildren, Xavier Palacios, Sophia Palacios, Easton Parr and Gabe Parr; and a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sharon Rowe, of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Larry Alan Parr; and three siblings, William Rowe, Robert Rowe and Lorraine Coleman.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday prior to the service.

Brother Bud Owen will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.

Visitation will also be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.

