Carol Rose
LIGONIER - Carol Rose, age 72, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1947, the daughter of William and Martha (Cook) Richardson in Dean, Kentucky.

On April 24, 1965, she married Robert "Bob" Rose in Clintwood, Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Rose, of Ligonier; two sons, Randy (Christine) Sherman and Robert "Bobby" (Stephanie) Todd; four grandchildren, Austin Shane Rose, Taylor Lauren Rose, Tanner Joseph Rose, and Hannah Grace Rose, all at home; siblings, Billy Richardson, of Nebraska, Margaret (George) Harris, of Bean Station, Tennessee, Jerry Richardson, of Morristown, Tennessee, and Jeff Richardson, of Morristown, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Harold Richardson and Kenneth Richardson.

Carol retired from West Noble Schools after after 30 years of faithful service as a teacher's assistant.

She attended Stone's Hill Community Church in Ligonier, loved to read, watch Wheel of Fortune, and her flower gardens. The joy of Carol's life was her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held in Carol's honor at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.

Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received from 2:30-4:30 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions made in Carol's honor may be directed to West Noble Primary, 500 W. Union St,, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
