Carol Zook
1948 - 2020
HOWE - Carol Anne Zook, 71, of Howe, Indiana, died on Aug. 13, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Zook was born on Sept. 19, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Albert S. and Henrietta (Lamont) Banet. They preceded her in death.

Carol was a graduate of Auburn High School. She worked for 23 years for Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis, Miichigan, where she did Medicaid billing. She had also worked for County Line Cheese for 10 years.

Carol was a volunteer for Elijah Haven Thrifty Living Boutique in LaGrange, Indiana. She enjoyed traveling, antiques, and time with her family.

On Jan. 4, 1969, in Auburn, Indiana, she married Paul Zook. He survives in Howe.

Also surviving are her two sons, Brad (Ann) Zook, of Howe, Indiana, and Todd (Darcie) Zook, of Big Timber, Montana; two grandchildren, Zach Zook and Katelyn Bieberich; three sisters, Sue (Bob) Dumford, of Syracuse, Indiana, Judy (Kenny) Rhodes, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Jeanne (Clint) Stephens, of Waterloo, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m., and continue until the service time at 6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required while attending both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
AUG
17
Service
06:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
August 14, 2020
First I am so very sorry for the families loss .. I worked at Thurston Woods when she was there . She was a very amazing Lady and she helped me through some hard times that I will forever be greatful to her for .. heaven absolutely gained A VERY SPECIAL ANGEL
Lorraine Carter
Friend
