Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Caroline Kowalke Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Caroline Grace Kowalke, age 2, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.

Caroline was born in Topeka, Indiana, on July 3, 2017, to Christopher James "C.J." and Meredith Ann (Thornton) Kowalke.

Her survivors include her parents, C.J. and Meredith Kowalke, of Kendallville; sister, Hannah Kowalke, and another sibling due in March; maternal grandparents, Randy and Deb Thornton, of Kendallville; paternal grandmother, Teri Kowalke, of Loganville, Wisconsin; aunts and uncles including, Mendy Thornton, of Kendallville, Tiffany Thornton, of Indianapolis, Brian and Cathy Kowalke, of Plain, Wisconsin, Kim and Leland Detweiler, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, Laura Kowalke, of Petoskey, Michigan, Nick and Cathy Kowalke, of Mauston, Wisconsin, Brandon Kowalke, of Loganville, Wisconsin, and Emily and Shawn Dorn, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin; and 23 cousins also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Greg Kowalke in 2014.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with Pastor David Stine officiating the service.

Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 10, 2019
