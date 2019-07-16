AUBURN - Caroline M. Verden, 79, of Auburn, died Monday July 15, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

She was born March 12, 1940, in Linton, Indiana, to Herman "Ed" and Vera (Cavelier) McKinnon.

Her parents and her brother, Jerry D. McKinnon, have passed away.

Caroline was a 1958 graduate of Linton Stockton High School. She earned her bachelor degree from Valparaiso University and her master's degree from Eastern Michigan University.

She was a medical social worker and an ordained minister with the Assembly of God.

She was a member of Souls Harbor Assembly of God Church in Auburn.

Caroline married Freddie R. Verden on Jan. 1, 1961, in Linton, Indiana, and he survives.

Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy F. and Nancy Verden, of League City, Texas, and Robert S. and Tracy Verden, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Mariah Verden, Chance Verden, Daniel Verden and Brianna Verden; and there are also three great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Souls Harbor Assembly of God Church, 3810 C.R. 40A, Auburn, with the Rev Mark Snodderly officiating.

Calling is three hours prior to the service on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Preferred memorials are to Souls Harbor Assembly of God Church.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.