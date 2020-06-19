Carolyn Anthony
1942 - 2020
URBANA, Ohio - Carolyn Ann Anthony, 77, of Urbana, Ohio, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Vancrest of Urbana Nursing Home in Urbana, Ohio.

Carolyn was born on Sept. 6, 1942, in Auburn, Indiana, to George and Laura Edith (Thomson) Grate. Her parents preceded her in death.

She married Lynn A. Anthony on Nov. 2, 1963, and he preceded her in death on April 7, 1990.

Carolyn graduated from Waterloo High School in 1960. She worked for Navistar for more than 33 years.

Carolyn is survived by two sons, Tyler Anthony, of Peru, Indiana, and Lance (Michelle) Anthony, of New Knoxville, Ohio; one brother, Glen (Carolyn) Grate, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three sisters, Connie Teders, of Avilla, Indiana, Colleen (Lynn) Hart, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Bonnie (Ken) Gehring, of Kendallville, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Logan Anthony and Laryssa Anthony.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herb Grate, and Dwight Grate

Calling hours will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana.

A funeral service will begin at noon on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Alan Cain officiating.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Huntington, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.

McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

On line condolences may be shared at www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 19, 2020.
