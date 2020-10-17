AUBURN - Carolyn E. Clark, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Auburn Village.

Carolyn was born on Nov. 3, 1935, in Steuben County, Indiana, a daughter of the late William and Ania Kemery.

Carolyn had worked for Messenger in Auburn.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Clark, of Kendallville and Toni Kelham, of Auburn; sisters, Darola (Dow) Baker, of Auburn and Darlene Brewer, of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Clark.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

The Rev. Doug Thomas will be officiating.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.

Burial will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

