Carolyn Clark
1935 - 2020
AUBURN - Carolyn E. Clark, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Auburn Village.

Carolyn was born on Nov. 3, 1935, in Steuben County, Indiana, a daughter of the late William and Ania Kemery.

Carolyn had worked for Messenger in Auburn.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Clark, of Kendallville and Toni Kelham, of Auburn; sisters, Darola (Dow) Baker, of Auburn and Darlene Brewer, of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Clark.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

The Rev. Doug Thomas will be officiating.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.

Burial will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Auburn.

To sign the online register book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
12:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
