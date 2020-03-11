|
FORT WAYNE - Carolyn Ruth Dodge, 79, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Russell and E. Ruth Brayton.
At the age of 2, Carolyn and her family moved to Pleasant Lake, Indiana, where she met her future husband Rex Dodge.
Carolyn graduated from Pleasant Lake High School, Class of 1958, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Manchester University.
Carolyn worked as a school teacher, and for the American Red Cross.
She was an active volunteer with the Ronald McDonald House.
She enjoyed being social with others while getting her hair and nails done and shopping. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Bruce (Brenda) Dodge, and Chris (Dana) Dodge; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Dodge; and sister, Mary Ann Mathewson.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, 1380 State St., with calling from 11 a.m., until the service.
Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.