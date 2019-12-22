|
|
ANGOLA - Carolyn Sue Hastreiter, 83, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born August 14, 1936 in Rome City, Indiana, to the late Fred and Marie (Noadstein) Stenner. Carolyn was a hairdresser for 60 years working in the Angola area. She was a huge Indiana University and Indianapolis Colt's fan, and had belonged to the Angola Moose Lodge #1568.
Surviving are three sons, Dave M. Hastreiter of St. Lucie, Florida, Mike J. Hastreiter of Angola and Steven P. (Sabra) Hastreiter of Van Buren. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law, Joan Hastreiter of Missouri City, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Charles A. and Thomas E. Hastreiter; her former husband, John F. Hastreiter; one brother, Franklin Stenner; and two sisters, Beverly Neuman and Iantha Stenner.
A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with family receiving friends from 11 a.m. to 1pm.
Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Carolyn Sue Hastreiter be directed to the .
To send condolences to the family please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Angola has been entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 22, 2019