LOGANSPORT - Carolyn Eileen Michael, age 84, of Logansport, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Center, North Manchester, Indiana.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1936, at Goshen, Indiana, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Blanche (Stahley) Michael.

Carolyn graduated from Goshen High School and Manchester University. She earned a master's degree from Ball State University.

She spent her career as an elementary teacher at Jefferson and Fairview Schools in Logansport, as well as teaching summer school for 22 years.

She was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for women educators.

During retirement, she spent many years as a Meals on Wheels volunteer, beginning in 1992. During summer vacations, Carolyn enjoyed traveling, visiting such places as Ireland, Israel, Russia, Italy, England, Germany and Switzerland.

She was a member of Logansport's First United Methodist Church, beginning in 1960, much of the time as a member of its choir. Carolyn also was active in the church's rummage and yard sales as well as many of its many other committees.

Other activities included volunteering at the Cass County Historical Society and serving on the board of the Logansport Housing Authority, including time as its chairwoman.

Survivors include a sister, Ruth Anne Richter, of Wawaka, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Stephen Jones, Michael Jones, Jacequeline Newman, Natalie Stover, Mark Duvault, Wendy Myers and Sherri Roller.

Two sisters, Lois Myers and Marilyn DuVault, preceded in death.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Gundrum Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Zehring officiating.

Burial will follow at Ever-Rest Memorial Park.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until time of services on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Logansport.

