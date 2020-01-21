|
HAMILTON - Carolyn Joan Swift, 93 years, a long-time resident of Hamilton, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana, where she had been a resident the past three weeks.
Joan was born May 20, 1926, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of the late Herman and Selma (Griske) Diederich. She was a 1944 graduate of St. Joe High School.
Joan married Carl T. Swift on December 29, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on August 13, 2019.
A devoted wife and mother, Joan was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont as well as the Red Hat Society – Mamas of Hamilton and the Home Economics Club.
Joan enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and caring for her cats. Joan truly treasured the time she spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, following all their activities, whether academic or athletic. She was their biggest supporter!
Surviving are her three children, Thomas E. (Alice) Swift of Waterloo, Michael A. "Mick" (Tim Leonard) Swift of Indianapolis and Amy J. (Henry) Shrack of Greentown, Indiana; one son-in-law, Robert Waddle of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Chuck Dull) Swift, Brian (Heather) Swift, Amy (Adam) Henderson, Carrie (Pavel) Sokolov, Kimberly (Dan Tritch) Shrack, David (Shenna) Shrack, Danny (Sarah) Waddle and Rob (Laura) Waddle; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl; one daughter, Patricia A. Swift Waddle; one brother, Eugene Diederich and one sister, Cordelia May.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 12–2 p.m. in Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Route 120, Fremont, Indiana, where Memorial Services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey S. Teeple officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 East Church Street, Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wee Creations Preschool and Daycare, C/O: Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Route 120, Fremont, Indiana, 46737.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com