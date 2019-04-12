KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Trammel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Trammel


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn Trammel Obituary

AUBURN - Carolyn E. Trammel, 80, of Auburn, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home in Auburn with her family at her side.

She was born July 2, 1938, in Auburn to Harold and Dorothy (Mavis) Boger.

She was a 1956 graduate of Auburn High School and worked as a registered nurse at DeKalb Hospital until her retirement in 2004.

Carolyn was a former member of the Auburn Moose Lodge, DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy and the Historical Society.

She married Jerry D. Trammel on July 2, 1957, in the Auburn Church of God and he passed away in 1964.

Surviving are a son and daughter, Rick Trammel and his wife Patti of Auburn and Sherry Jordan and her husband Rick of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Sarah (Jacob) Lugibihl, Rachel (Evan) Brown, Jeremy Jordan, Kelly Jordan and Chris (Leann) Jordan; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Boger of Fort Wayne; sister, Marlene Boger of Auburn; and two sisters-in-law, Jane Boger of Auburn and Jean Boger of St Joe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Clarence Boger, Frank Boger, John Boger and Mike Boger, and a sister, Gloria Boger.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Calling is Monday, April 15, from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter or to the family to help with expenses.

To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now