AUBURN - Carolyn E. Trammel, 80, of Auburn, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her home in Auburn with her family at her side.

She was born July 2, 1938, in Auburn to Harold and Dorothy (Mavis) Boger.

She was a 1956 graduate of Auburn High School and worked as a registered nurse at DeKalb Hospital until her retirement in 2004.

Carolyn was a former member of the Auburn Moose Lodge, DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy and the Historical Society.

She married Jerry D. Trammel on July 2, 1957, in the Auburn Church of God and he passed away in 1964.

Surviving are a son and daughter, Rick Trammel and his wife Patti of Auburn and Sherry Jordan and her husband Rick of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Sarah (Jacob) Lugibihl, Rachel (Evan) Brown, Jeremy Jordan, Kelly Jordan and Chris (Leann) Jordan; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Boger of Fort Wayne; sister, Marlene Boger of Auburn; and two sisters-in-law, Jane Boger of Auburn and Jean Boger of St Joe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, Clarence Boger, Frank Boger, John Boger and Mike Boger, and a sister, Gloria Boger.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Calling is Monday, April 15, from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter or to the family to help with expenses.

To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.