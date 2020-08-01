Carolyn Vaughn

GARRETT - Carolyn (Stroh) Vaughn, 88, of Tucker, Georgia, formerly of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was born in LaPorte, Indiana, to Roy and Ethalinda Stroh.

Carolyn loved to golf and travel, especially for her yearly trips to Garrett for her school class reunion.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Norton, of Snellville, Georgia, and Terri Vaughn, of Winder, Georgia; son, James (Alice) Vaughn, of Winder, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin "R" Vaughn; and sons, "R" Edwin (Eddie) Vaughn and Eric Vaughn.

Private graveside services were held at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit thomasfuneralhome.org.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.