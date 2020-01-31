KPCNews Obituaries
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-293-6411
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Liberty Freewill Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Liberty Freewill Baptist Church
2900 E. C.R. 1150N 57
Wolcottville, IN
View Map
Carolyn Willliams


1950 - 2020
Carolyn Willliams Obituary

LAGRANGE - Carolyn Elaine (Stevens) Williams, 69, of LaGrange, Indiana, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.

Ms. Williams was born on July 16, 1950, to Francis Jack Stevens and Betty (Franklin) Kline. They preceded her in death.

Carolyn graduated from East Noble High School. She then went on to open and operate the Café LA and LA Lounge in LaGrange. Next Carolyn started and operated her cleaning business for 20 years, before retiring.

Carolyn was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Wolcottville, Indiana.

She enjoyed going to concerts, working at the Shipshewana Flea Market, and watching reality television shows.

Carolyn had a servant's heart and loved donating her time to caring and helping the elderly. She loved her church family, spending quality time with her family and grandchildren, and loved the companionship of her feline friends, TC and Ursula.

Her survivors include her daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Marie Miazgowicz, of Syracuse; granddaughters, Whitley (Corey Moore) Craig, of Sturgis, Cynthia Lowe, of LaOtto, Olivia Brunt, of Coldwater and Madison Miazgowicz, of Auburn; grandsons, Nathaniel Hippenhammer, of Orland, Brendan Miazgowicz, of Auburn, and Cruz Miazgowicz, of Syracuse; sisters, Betty Lou (James) Hendrix, of Rome City, Paula Fox, of Rome City, Kathy Kline, of Ligonier, and Roxie Sands, of Orlando; brothers, Walter M. (Glenda) Stevens, of Kendallville, Kent (Todd Rupert) Stevens, of Auburn, Michael (Emma) Kline. of Albion, Raymond Kline Jr., of Brimfield, and Steve (Trina) Kline, of Albion.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori LaVon Craig; both parents; stepfather, Raymond Ray Kline; and a brother, Jack W. Stevens.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m., with memorial visitation prior from noon to 3 p.m., at Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 2900 E. C.R. 1150N 57, Wolcottville, IN 46795.

Officiating the service will be Preacher Billy Fields.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be directed to Liberty Freewill Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stemm Lawson Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 31, 2020
