Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Life Fellowship
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Life Fellowship
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
New Life Fellowship
2755 S. IN 5
Topeka, IN
View Map
Carrol Eichelberger


1937 - 2020
Carrol Eichelberger Obituary

LAGRANGE - Carrol E. Eichelberger, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Feb. 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mr. Eichelberger was born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Hopedale, Illinois, to Ervin L. and Dora E. (Litwiller) Eichelberger.

In 1974, he moved from Wilmette, Illinois, to LaGrange County, Indiana. For many years he was a farmer and an owner and partner at Topeka New Holland Inc., in Topeka, Indiana.

Carrol was a member of New Life Fellowship in Topeka.

He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family, and his summers at Witmer Lake.

On Aug. 26, 1960, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, he married Verna L. Fulp. Mrs. Eichelberger survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving are three daughters, Karen (Troy) Albert, of Lexington, Indiana, Vickie (Tony) Guyas, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Beth (Keith) Harp, of LaGrange, Indiana; a son, David (Melissa) Eichelberger, of LaGrange, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Amber (Charles) Parsons, Staci (J.T.) Ledet, Austin (Rachel) Albert, Jonathan (Lindsay) Guyas, Jack Guyas, Daniel Guyas, Luke Harp, Cole Harp, Austin (Casey Calvillo) Wilson, and Nathan Eichelberger; six great-grandchildren, Addison Parsons, Levi Ledet, Parker Ledet, Charlotte Guyas, Maverick Calvillo, and Jaisyn Calvillo; and two sisters, Joyce (Phil) Seitz, of Goshen, Indiana, and Donna (Dan) Cole, of Goshen, Indiana.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a granddaughter, Natalie Albert; and a great-grandson, Ridge Wilson.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1 p.m., at New Life Fellowship, 2755 S. IN 5, Topeka, Indiana.

Pastors Drew Ryall and Russ Hunsberger will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in rural Topeka.

Visitation will take place at New Life Fellowship on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., and from noon until the service time at 1 p.m., on Wednesday.

Memorials may be given to the .

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 29, 2020
