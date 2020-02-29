|
LAGRANGE - Carrol E. Eichelberger, 82, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Feb. 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Eichelberger was born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Hopedale, Illinois, to Ervin L. and Dora E. (Litwiller) Eichelberger.
In 1974, he moved from Wilmette, Illinois, to LaGrange County, Indiana. For many years he was a farmer and an owner and partner at Topeka New Holland Inc., in Topeka, Indiana.
Carrol was a member of New Life Fellowship in Topeka.
He enjoyed camping, spending time with his family, and his summers at Witmer Lake.
On Aug. 26, 1960, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, he married Verna L. Fulp. Mrs. Eichelberger survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are three daughters, Karen (Troy) Albert, of Lexington, Indiana, Vickie (Tony) Guyas, of Ligonier, Indiana, and Beth (Keith) Harp, of LaGrange, Indiana; a son, David (Melissa) Eichelberger, of LaGrange, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Amber (Charles) Parsons, Staci (J.T.) Ledet, Austin (Rachel) Albert, Jonathan (Lindsay) Guyas, Jack Guyas, Daniel Guyas, Luke Harp, Cole Harp, Austin (Casey Calvillo) Wilson, and Nathan Eichelberger; six great-grandchildren, Addison Parsons, Levi Ledet, Parker Ledet, Charlotte Guyas, Maverick Calvillo, and Jaisyn Calvillo; and two sisters, Joyce (Phil) Seitz, of Goshen, Indiana, and Donna (Dan) Cole, of Goshen, Indiana.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a granddaughter, Natalie Albert; and a great-grandson, Ridge Wilson.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1 p.m., at New Life Fellowship, 2755 S. IN 5, Topeka, Indiana.
Pastors Drew Ryall and Russ Hunsberger will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Eden Cemetery in rural Topeka.
Visitation will take place at New Life Fellowship on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., and from noon until the service time at 1 p.m., on Wednesday.
Memorials may be given to the .
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.