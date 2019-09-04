|
FORT WAYNE - Carroll Eugene Johnson, 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
He was born to Murray M. and Opal L. (Jenkins) Johnson in Fort Wayne on Jan. 19, 1927. They preceded him in death.
On July 30, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he married his loving wife of 63 years, the late Nannie Fern (Bowling) Johnson.
Carroll proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during WW II.
He worked as merchandise manager for K-Mart for many years before retiring.
Carroll was a member of Angola United Methodist Church.
He was a skilled woodworker, creating beautiful dollhouses, cradles, and rocking horses for his children and grandchildren, along with many fine pieces for his church.
Carroll loved spending time at his home at Lake Gage and wintering in Bradenton, Florida.
He was father to Jennifer (Garrett) Cooper, Julianne Sefton, and Laura (Ron) Katt. He was Papa to nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Pine Valley, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation also will be on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the HFNEI (the Honor Flight of North East Indiana).
A special thank you from the family to Parkview Hospice, the VA, and Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley.