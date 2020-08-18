Catherine Clingan

HUDSON - Catherine "Cathy" Clingan, 72, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on April 5, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Leo Antone and Grace (Soule) Najm. They preceded her in death.

On July 21, 1967, in Angola, Indiana, she married Perry E. Clingan. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2015.

Cathy worked in the office at Cooper Standard in Auburn, retiring in 2007 after 37 years.

She enjoyed long motorcycle trips and car shows. She loved spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Roberta Clingan, of Ithaca, Michigan; two grandchildren, Brandy (Randy) West and Bryan Dowden; three great-grandchildren, Alyshia Brincefield, Conner West, and Natalyn Dowden; and two sisters, Mary (Terry) Hand, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Frieda Herman, of Lansing, Michigan.

Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.

Per the Governor of Indiana, face masks are required.

A graveside service at Circle Cemetery near Hudson, will follow the visitation on Friday.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

