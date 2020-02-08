|
ANGOLA - Catherine (Katie) I. Kaufman, 89, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the wonderful Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Mrs. Kaufman was born on March 5, 1930, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Paul and Dora May (Pierson) Rowlison.
She attended grade school at the one-room schoolhouse in Scott Center, Angola, and attended Angola High School, but graduated later with her GED diploma in 1980.
She worked her early years at Rogers Wreath Factory in Angola. From there she moved to Moore Business Forms, and worked for 28 years, where she retired in 1989.
She married James E. Kaufman on Jan. 13, 1948, in Waterloo, Indiana. They raised two children; James Jr., and Barbara.
She was very active in the community, as a member of the American Legion, Moose, and , all of Angola. She enjoyed the outdoors where she camped and gardened. And loved her family above all else.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Joe) Kirchen, of Angola; a sister, Joan Huling, of Mishawaka; a sister-in-law, Donnabelle Rowlison, of Kendallville; four granddaughters, Tarma (Regan) Van Aken, of Fremont, Monita Kirchen (Josh Johnson), of Monroe, Wisconsin, Barbie Nalley (Eddie Burdick), and Joetta (Michael) Forrester, of Angola; five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; a son, James Jr.; two brothers, Jay and Donald Rowlison; six sisters, Geraldine Leonhardt, Betty Arnold, Cora Tuttle, and Pauline, Donna Jean, and Nancy Kay Rowlison.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Michael D. Booher, minister, officiating.
Burial will be at South Scott Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angola Moose Chapter 266, Angola Post 7205, or Angola American Legion.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.