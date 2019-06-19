KPCNews Obituaries
|
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Catherine "Kate" J. Luke, 91, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Kendallville, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 with her husband, Bob, at her side. She was born to the late Alva and Elsie (Hills) Acker in Kendallville on November 29, 1927.

Kate is survived by the love of her life of 71 years, Robert "Bob" D. Luke Sr.; children, Robert D. Luke Jr., Dennis E. Luke, Sarah A. (Jaime) Hanna, and Cheryl E. Martin; grandchildren, Robert D. (Serena) Luke III, James (Theresa) Luke, Dianna Luke, Jennifer E. (Jason) Perez, John D. (Michele) Hatfield, Gerimiah M. (Kim) Hatfield, Jeffrey A. (Jennifer) Hatfield, Heather N. Martin, Holly L. (Josh) Smith and Brian P. (Katie) Byanskie; 17 great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Steven A. and David A. Luke; and nine siblings.

Funeral service will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park (1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805). Visitation will also be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at South Milford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Published in KPCNews on June 19, 2019
