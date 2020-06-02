Cathy Thompson
FORT WAYNE - Cathy C. Thompson, 70 of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Auburn Village Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Auburn, Indiana.She was born on May 16, 1950, in Findley, Ohio, to Edward and Dorothy (Reich) Cole.She was a 1968 graduate of DeKalb High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from West Georgia College in Carrollton, Georgia.She taught school in Newnan, Georgia, and at Lakeland High School in LaGrange, Indiana. She was also a cashier at CVS in Kendallville and Fort Wayne.She enjoyed gardening, spending hours pulling weeds, cross stitch, latch hook, needlepoint, and crochet. She was very into anything oriental, animals and puns. Anyone that knew her loved her and her laugh was infectious.She was widowed. Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Nathan (Anna) Merriman, of Albion, Christopher (Laura) Merriman, of Kendallville, and Emery Merriman, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Tracey (Bill) Denney, of Sparta, Tennessee.She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kimberly, who died in infancy; a sister, Mickey Cole Lovell; and a brother, Toby Cole.Services will be held at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.Calling is two hours prior to the service on Wednesday, from 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home.Memorials can be given in Cathy's name to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Allen County.To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

