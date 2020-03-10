Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CDR Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CDR Darrin Mullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CDR Darrin Mullins Obituary

ELGIN, Okla. - Memorial services for CDR (Retired) Darrin R. Mullins will be at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11. 2020, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Jeffrey Perry, LCDR, USN officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow with placement at the Columbarium at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.

CDR (Retired) Darrin R. Mullins, 48, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Duncan, Oklahoma.

He was born on April 24, 1971, in San Diego, California, to Darrel Glen and Marilyn (Neff) Mullins.

He joined the United States Navy in 1989. There was never a task out of reach. Darrin was always determined to do his best. He was an officer, Navy pilot, recipient of the Legion of Merit Medal, and graduated cum laude from Old Dominion University and retired as a Commander in the Navy.

Continuing his civil duties after retirement, he worked for Child Protective Services.

Darrin's greatest accomplishments were at home, where he was the most devoted husband, loving father and friend. He enjoyed being with his family the most, riding his motorcycle, hunting, taking care of the dogs and piddling around the house.

Darrin is survived by his wife, Jenny Mullins; daughter, KyLee Mullins; and son, Drake Mullins, who can only find comfort in knowing how much he was loved and what a great man he really was. He is also survived by his brothers, Dale Mullins, Darrel Mullins, Donnie Mullins and wife, Katie; his sister, Stacy Mullins; mother, Marilyn Williams; sister-in-law, Tony Rutledge and husband, Mike; aunt and uncle Bill and Sharon Stamps; mother-in-law, Loretta Hartline; and numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Mullins.

Darrin left a huge mark on this world, and will be missed deeply.

An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CDR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -