ELGIN, Okla. - Memorial services for CDR (Retired) Darrin R. Mullins will be at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11. 2020, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Jeffrey Perry, LCDR, USN officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow with placement at the Columbarium at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
CDR (Retired) Darrin R. Mullins, 48, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Duncan, Oklahoma.
He was born on April 24, 1971, in San Diego, California, to Darrel Glen and Marilyn (Neff) Mullins.
He joined the United States Navy in 1989. There was never a task out of reach. Darrin was always determined to do his best. He was an officer, Navy pilot, recipient of the Legion of Merit Medal, and graduated cum laude from Old Dominion University and retired as a Commander in the Navy.
Continuing his civil duties after retirement, he worked for Child Protective Services.
Darrin's greatest accomplishments were at home, where he was the most devoted husband, loving father and friend. He enjoyed being with his family the most, riding his motorcycle, hunting, taking care of the dogs and piddling around the house.
Darrin is survived by his wife, Jenny Mullins; daughter, KyLee Mullins; and son, Drake Mullins, who can only find comfort in knowing how much he was loved and what a great man he really was. He is also survived by his brothers, Dale Mullins, Darrel Mullins, Donnie Mullins and wife, Katie; his sister, Stacy Mullins; mother, Marilyn Williams; sister-in-law, Tony Rutledge and husband, Mike; aunt and uncle Bill and Sharon Stamps; mother-in-law, Loretta Hartline; and numerous nieces, nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Mullins.
Darrin left a huge mark on this world, and will be missed deeply.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.