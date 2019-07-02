FORT WAYNE - Charlene E. Bauman, 91, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was the daughter of Charles and Carrie (Foss) Rondot. They are deceased.

She retired from Troy Laundry as a shirt presser.

She is survived by three daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bauman; and a son.

Services will be Friday, July 5, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1-2 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery with Pastor Murray Clugston officiating.