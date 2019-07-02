KPCNews Obituaries
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Charlene Bauman Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Charlene E. Bauman, 91, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was the daughter of Charles and Carrie (Foss) Rondot. They are deceased.

She retired from Troy Laundry as a shirt presser.

She is survived by three daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Bauman; and a son.

Services will be Friday, July 5, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation from 1-2 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery with Pastor Murray Clugston officiating.

Published in KPCNews on July 2, 2019
