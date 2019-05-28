BUTLER - Charles E. Albertson, Sr., 70, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola.

Mr. Albertson was born July 21, 1948 in Hicksville, Ohio to the late Bill W. and Beverly (Figg) Albertson. He was a 1967 graduate of Edgerton High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He married Connie K. (Osbun) Albertson on March 10, 1979 at the Free Bible Tabernacle Church in Butler, and she preceded him in death on April 6, 2010.

Mr. Albertson was a die caster at Kitchen-Quip in Waterloo for more than 20 years. He also worked at the Wal-Mart store in Auburn after retirement.

Mr. Albertson was a member of the Free Bible Tabernacle Church in Butler and was a member of the Butler American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard. He enjoyed listening to music; his favorite band was Styx, and watching racing and air shows.

He is survived by his step-mother; Joyce E. (Cordy) Albertson of Edgerton, Ohio, two sons; Charles E. (Janel) Albertson, Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, and William D. Albertson of Bryan, Ohio, two daughters; Elizabeth L. (Ron) Lytle of Ossian, and Heather Albertson of Searcy, Arkansas.

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; four sisters; JoAnna Bonecutter of Edgerton, Ohio, Sarah Clark of Hicksville, Ohio, Mary Allgire of Montpelier, Ohio and Martha Elson of Hamilton and a half-brother, Billy Burt of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Connie, a step-son Gary Osbun, a grandchild Chanelle and a sister Sandy Smith.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Free Bible Tabernacle Church, 206 W. Washington St., Butler.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the Free Bible Tabernacle Church with Pastor David R. Snodderly officiating. Burial will follow at the Eddy Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.